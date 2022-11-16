Moscow, Washington held secret talks in Türkiye

RT





November 15, 2022





High level intelligence officers of Russia and the US have held secret talks in Türkiye, later confirmed by both countries. The discussion focused on the risk of a nuclear conflict, according to Washington. Former CIA analyst John Kiriakou tells RT that says such communications are in the US interest, and that Americans can't afford to provide blank checks to Ukraine.





