Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moscow, Washington held secret talks in Türkiye
33 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 13 days ago |
Donate

RT


November 15, 2022


High level intelligence officers of Russia and the US have held secret talks in Türkiye, later confirmed by both countries. The discussion focused on the risk of a nuclear conflict, according to Washington. Former CIA analyst John Kiriakou tells RT that says such communications are in the US interest, and that Americans can't afford to provide blank checks to Ukraine.


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1umtw6-moscow-washington-held-secret-talks-in-trkiye.html


Keywords
current eventspoliticsrussiawashingtonunited statesamericansukrainejohn kiriakoumoscowturkeyrtnuclear conflicthigh levelsecret talksintelligence officerscia analyst

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket