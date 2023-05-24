Jesse Watters: This professor is ‘insane’

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WARNING - GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: 'The Five' co-hosts react to video of a former professor at Hunter College threatening a New York Post reporter with a machete. #foxnews #fox #thefive
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