Healthcare and Parental Rights, an interview with Brian Festa

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Healthcare decisions involving children can raise difficult questions about parental authority, medical guidance, public policy, and the role of government agencies. As concerns about environmental health, patient rights, and family decision-making continue to grow, these issues remain at the center of ongoing public debate. Where should the balance be drawn, and who should have the final say?
Watch the latest interview to explore the perspectives, challenges, and legal questions surrounding healthcare and parental rights.
#Healthcare #ParentalRights #PublicPolicy #HealthDiscussion #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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