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ΟΙ ΒΑΣΙΚΕΣ ΑΡΧΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΕΘΝΙΚΗΣ ΑΝΕΞΑΡΤΗΣΙΑΣ
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30 views • March 18, 2021
ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΙΚΟΣ ΛΟΓΑΡΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΙΒΑΝ
ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ ΠΕΛΑΤΗ:ΚΙΝΗΜΑ ΕΘΝΙΚΗΣ ΑΝΕΞΑΡΤΗΣΙΑΣ
ΑΡΙΘΜΟΣ ΛΟΓΑΡΙΑΣΜΟΥ: 5200094991070
ΙΒΑΝ: GR56 0172 2000 0052 0009 4991 070
ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ:
Α) ΓΙΑ ΚΑΘΕ ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΗ Η ΑΝΑΦΟΡΑ ΤΟΥ ΙΒΑΝ ΤΟΥ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΥΧΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ SWIFT-BIC ΤΗΣ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΑΣ ΤΟ ΟΠΟΙΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ: PIRBGRAA.
B) ΓΙΑ ΚΑΘΕ ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΠΟΥ ΥΠΕΡΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΑ 500 ΕΥΡΩ, ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΗ Η ΑΝΑΓΡΑΦΗ ΤΩΝ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΚΑΤΑΘΕΤΗ.
ΑΓΑΠΗΤΟΙ ΦΙΛΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΦΙΛΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΜΠΟΡΕΙΤΕ ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΠΑΡΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΕΠΙΚΟΙΝΩΝΕΙΤΕ ΜΑΖΙ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΠΑΡΑΚΑΤΩ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΔΙΚΤΥΩΣΗΣ.
Website: https://monoethnika.blogspot.com/
Facebook: Official pages: https://www.facebook.com/eimasteedoor... https://www.facebook.com/kinimaethnik... https://www.facebook.com/kinimaethnik...
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgdv...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/monoethnika
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/kinimaethnikisan...
VK:
https://vk.com/id534601652
Linkedin:
www.linkedin.com/in/kinimaethnikisanexartisias7b4672189
Pinterest:
https://gr.pinterest.com/kinimaethnik...
DΤube:
https://d.tube/#!/c/kinimaethnikisane...
Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/
MeWe:
https://mewe.com/i/monoethnika
Email: [email protected]
ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ ΠΕΛΑΤΗ:ΚΙΝΗΜΑ ΕΘΝΙΚΗΣ ΑΝΕΞΑΡΤΗΣΙΑΣ
ΑΡΙΘΜΟΣ ΛΟΓΑΡΙΑΣΜΟΥ: 5200094991070
ΙΒΑΝ: GR56 0172 2000 0052 0009 4991 070
ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ:
Α) ΓΙΑ ΚΑΘΕ ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΗ Η ΑΝΑΦΟΡΑ ΤΟΥ ΙΒΑΝ ΤΟΥ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΥΧΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ SWIFT-BIC ΤΗΣ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΑΣ ΤΟ ΟΠΟΙΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ: PIRBGRAA.
B) ΓΙΑ ΚΑΘΕ ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΠΟΥ ΥΠΕΡΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΑ 500 ΕΥΡΩ, ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΗ Η ΑΝΑΓΡΑΦΗ ΤΩΝ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΚΑΤΑΘΕΤΗ.
ΑΓΑΠΗΤΟΙ ΦΙΛΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΦΙΛΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΜΠΟΡΕΙΤΕ ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΠΑΡΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΕΠΙΚΟΙΝΩΝΕΙΤΕ ΜΑΖΙ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΠΑΡΑΚΑΤΩ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΔΙΚΤΥΩΣΗΣ.
Website: https://monoethnika.blogspot.com/
Facebook: Official pages: https://www.facebook.com/eimasteedoor... https://www.facebook.com/kinimaethnik... https://www.facebook.com/kinimaethnik...
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgdv...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/monoethnika
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/kinimaethnikisan...
VK:
https://vk.com/id534601652
Linkedin:
www.linkedin.com/in/kinimaethnikisanexartisias7b4672189
Pinterest:
https://gr.pinterest.com/kinimaethnik...
DΤube:
https://d.tube/#!/c/kinimaethnikisane...
Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/
MeWe:
https://mewe.com/i/monoethnika
Email: [email protected]
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