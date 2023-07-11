Hoaxer Tyler used this plane and altered sighting location to make new content for his channel

#planespotting #planes #fraud
Beware: also do your own research on things seen in the sky
it may not be what you think it is or told what it could be
99 percent of stuff in the sky is explainable
see the full break down of secure teams recent video in
June 2023
it only takes someone to tweak a video in adobe blur it
crop it.. and repackage it as a new sighting on craft in the sky!
see Chat w/Paul 136 for the full video analysis
