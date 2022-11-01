Medical Kidnapping & Child Trafficking - Florida Now Top US State For This Tyranny?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A recent lawsuit alleges that Florida’s government is complicit in the medical kidnapping of children and there’s more that indicates children are being trafficked in Florida under the watchful eye of people like Governor Ron DeSantis. Has Florida Become Top US State For Medical Kidnapping & Child Trafficking? It really should come as no surprise given that Florida is the home of large pedophile rings that are busted every few months and that Florida houses amusement parks that lure unsuspecting families with little children.
Help support the channel:
Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown
Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292
Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ
Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN
Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3
Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c
Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty
Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code TIM You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit
Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty
Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/
One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/