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Barking About Politics: Deprogrammed or Deplatformed
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The radical left and Democrat establishment have given us two choices. Be Deprogrammed or Be Deplatformed.
Democrats, the Media and the left set the standard. Now they have to live with it.
Minds: https://www.minds.com/JW5000/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6CGszwlWX2O3chNOFaADg
Bitchute: http://Bitchute.com/channel/JW5000
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/JW5000
Gab: https://gab.com/ThePoliticalDoggo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/APoliticalDoggo
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ThePoliticalDoggo
Democrats, the Media and the left set the standard. Now they have to live with it.
Minds: https://www.minds.com/JW5000/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6CGszwlWX2O3chNOFaADg
Bitchute: http://Bitchute.com/channel/JW5000
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/JW5000
Gab: https://gab.com/ThePoliticalDoggo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/APoliticalDoggo
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ThePoliticalDoggo
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