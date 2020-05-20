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The Founders and Property Rights
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16 views • May 20, 2020
It's sometimes suggested that the Founders did not consider property rights important because the term “property" was mentioned only once in the Constitution. But this view couldn't be more wrong.
Path to Liberty: May 20, 2020
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Path to Liberty: May 20, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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