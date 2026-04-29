Military Capabilities and Strategy, an interview with Col. Douglas MacGregor

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Military capabilities are often measured by strength and technology, but strategy goes far beyond numbers and firepower. Logistics, production capacity, and long-term sustainability play a crucial role in shaping outcomes during extended operations. As demands increase, the balance between resources and readiness becomes more complex. These factors can influence how effectively strategies are carried out over time. Watch the latest interview for more context and a deeper look into how these elements come together in today’s evolving landscape.
#MilitaryStrategy #GlobalSecurity #DefenseTrends #Geopolitics #WorldAffairs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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