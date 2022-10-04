Biden's UN Border Hell Destroys America

Bowne Report

The hypocrisy is mind numbingly obvious. The Democrats are the true anti immigration party when it comes to sharing their elite space with their own making. A long drawn out process between the Democrats, the Drug Cartels, and their overlords at the United Nations has also lead to the populous being well informed of the globalist invasion of the United States and other first world nations to collapse the world into a serf prison state.

