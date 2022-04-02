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Wise Words Versus Seductive Words
Proverbs 2:16-17 (NIV)
16 Wisdom will save you also from the adulterous woman,
from the wayward woman with her seductive words,
17 who has left the partner of her youth
and ignored the covenant she made before God.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The adulteress voids her marriage and her covenant with God.
Wisdom provides the ability to refuse her flirtatious offer.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8668x6
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