NATO NERVOUS! Russia Belarus holds nuclear forces drills

Russia and Belarus are holding nuclear drills from May 19-21, with aviation and missile forces participating, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday. "During the exercises, nuclear units are being placed on high combat alert, nuclear munitions are being delivered to field storage points, and joint preparation of nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus is underway," the Defense Ministry added in a statement. Belarus confirmed that the exercises are "routine," not directed at other countries, and pose no threat to regional security. But, their timing is likely to alarm NATO as tensions in Eastern Europe continue to rise, as NATO itself continues to wage war. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, the Long-Range Aviation Command, and elements of the Leningrad and Central Military Districts are involved in the exercises." This comes amid statement by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that "Ukraine is preparing a series of attacks on Russia from Latvian territory."

Russia deployed its latest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, Oreshnik, to Belarus last year, raising the stakes in its rivalry with the Western alliance. The Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, which can be equipped with a nuclear warhead with a yield of 20 to 50 kilotons, is also deployed on Belarusian territory. Given its range, it can be assumed that large parts of Poland and Germany, as well as the Baltic States, are within the zone of potential destruction. On the other hand, Minsk cannot independently use the Russian warhead, as all launch codes are held by the Russian military. But, Russia also cannot independently use it in the event of an attack, as the Iskander-M system is located on Belarusian territory. Therefore, a launch is possible only upon the orders of the two presidents, who provide certain security guarantees.

Under these conditions, through the aforementioned exercises involving 64,000 troops, Russia is sending a signal, including to Western countries, that it remains a state with advanced nuclear weapons. But, as stated by both Belarusian and Russian leaders, these weapons are defensive in nature and would only be used in the event of aggression from EU and NATO member states. In other words, the stakes are rising, and that is precisely why the Russian Federation is demonstrating that it remains a nuclear power capable of launching an attack if events begin to develop according to the scenario promoted by globalist circles in the West,” said Russian political analyst Stanislav Pritchin.

-----------------

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

-----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!