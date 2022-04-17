© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Make Water Safe Again: Master Prepper Weighs in on Water Purification
Follow
13
Share
Report
1166 views • April 17, 2022
Water contamination has made tap water dangerous to drink, and filtration systems are failing to keep people safe. Guns America’s Paul Helinski joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to educate people on how to protect themselves from peptides and proteins in our water. Helinski detailed the benefits of reverse osmosis, distillation, and the dangers of our unmanaged water.
Go to GunsAmerica.com to find more on Paul Helinski and his quest to prep, and purify our water: https://www.gunsamerica.com/.
Go to GunsAmerica.com to find more on Paul Helinski and his quest to prep, and purify our water: https://www.gunsamerica.com/.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.