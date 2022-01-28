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Bioweapons & Killing Fields: U.S. Government Leads World in Calculated Genocide
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50 views • January 28, 2022
When the Stew Peters Show interviewed Dr. Sherri Tenpenny last summer it was one of our most viewed segments ever. The “Voice of Reason '' on vaccines and current events was back on with Stew Peters Thursday to pillory the shot goblins dishing out medical killery on pureblood patients, creating a new American 'killing fields.' Dr. Tenpenny has been attacked for challenging the untested and failed protocols that have been put into practice by doctors who worship Anthony Fauci. In Ohio, her enemies came after her medical license, and slandered her reputation. But this has not scared her off, and she advises that all caregivers grow a spine and stare down the authorities who are recommending treatment strategies which are killing people. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins us on the show now.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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