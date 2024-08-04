Come Unto Me And I Will Forgive Thee

Brother James Key… YouTube clip.





Vance… was one of the most anti-Trump people ever, now he’s Trump‘s vice president pick.

The message here is that no matter how bad you sin you can come unto the antichrist and receive forgiveness.

Vance, (assumed nobody) made a deal with Netflix/Obama for a large sum of money, to produce his movie based on his book… making him a puppet… this will be Obama‘s fourth term.

How many politicians have movies made about them?



Vance was originally named Bowman/ Bauer



Bauer - German and Jewish (Ashkenazic)

The name Bowman or Bauer is a status name for a peasant or nickname meaning ‘neighbor’, ‘fellow citizen’, from Middle High German (ge)bur, Middle Low German bur, denoting an occupant of a bur, a small dwelling or building.



















