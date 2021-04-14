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Pentagon's "COVID detecting microchip" for under your skin?
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10362 views • April 14, 2021
Ben Swann, April 13, 2021
A new report from 60 Minutes includes an interview with a scientist from the pentagon who says that there is now a microchip that can be implanted under your skin in order to determine if you have COVID.
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A new report from 60 Minutes includes an interview with a scientist from the pentagon who says that there is now a microchip that can be implanted under your skin in order to determine if you have COVID.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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