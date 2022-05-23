The Number One Fallacy That Brought On This Economic Calamity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
When it comes to the economy and money, you can't "fake it until you make it." If you try to fake it, you'll never make it. Ever since the founding of the Federal Reserve in 1913, America has been on a path to economic calamity. There aren't many grains of sand left in the hour glass. Major changes will have to be made soon.