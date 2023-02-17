How to Prepare for the Last Days - the Movie (all episodes)

Most Christians believe we're in the end times but do nothing to prepare, although the Bible is full of specific instructions... That is what this movie is all about.

It is unlike any movie you have ever seen. It first answers three fundamental questions: 1- "Have the end times begun?", 2- "I'm saved, what else do I need to do?" and 3- "what are God's purposes for the end times?"

Once these questions are answered, everyone will want to see the rest of the movie to learn Jesus's special commands for the last days and the believers' role in them. This is a movie unlike any other.

This is a 2019 documentary by Nelson Walters.

