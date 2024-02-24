SOLUTIONS CAN'T HAPPEN UNTIL EDUCATION HAPPENS!

DARPA N3 developed Nonsurgical Brain Machine Interfaces for soldiers to use their thoughts alone to control multiple unmanned vehicles or a bomb disposal robot on battlefield – International Defense Security & Technology https://idstch.com/technology/biosciences/darpa-n3-developing-nonsurgical-brain-machine-interfaces-for-soldiers-to-use-his-thoughts-alone-to-control-multiple-unmanned-vehicles-or-a-bomb-disposal-robot-on-battlefield/

.

DARPA_NonSurgical_Neurotech...

Mar 23, 2018 — ... N3 will focus on two approaches: noninvasive. (Technical Area 1 –TA1) and TA2

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://research-vp.tau.ac.il/sites/resauth.tau.ac.il/files/DARPA_NonSurgical_Neurotech_HR001118S0029.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiFrZ270sSEAxUBl4kEHYSUDLUQFnoECBsQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1S2Suliye1DZUa2QyEM9XO

.

2019 Battelle-Led Team Wins DARPA Award to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface| Battelle Press Release

https://www.battelle.org/insights/newsroom/press-release-details/battelle-led-team-wins-darpa-award-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface

.

Home - IEEE EMBS is the world’s largest international society of biomedical engineers

https://www.embs.org/

.

methylene blue nanotechnology for covid 19 sensing

https://www.google.com/search?q=methylene+blue+nanotechnology+for+covid+19+sensing&sca_esv=2208d0283248db0e&sxsrf=ACQVn0_y6eAiQBWKGoPK2Vm8SR11hdlh-Q%3A1708386473844&source=hp&ei=qejTZZLBMbHfp84PpK6WqAI&oq=methal&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIGbWV0aGFsKgIIADIHECMYsQIYJzINEAAYgAQYChixAxixAzIKEAAYgAQYChixAzINEAAYgAQYChixAxiDATIKEAAYgAQYChixAzIFEAAYgAQyBRAAGIAEMgoQABiABBgKGLEDSIwgUNkHWIIWcAF4AJABAJgBiwGgAbIFqgEDMS41uAEByAEA-AEBqAIPwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgsQABiABBixAxiDAcICDhAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGNQCwgIOEC4YgAQYigUYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiDARjHARixAxjRAxiABMICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgILEC4Y1AIYsQMYgATCAg4QABiABBiKBRixAxiDAcICFBAuGIAEGIoFGLEDGIMBGMcBGK8BwgILEAAYgAQYigUYkgPCAg4QABiABBixAxiDARjJA8ICCBAAGIAEGLED&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=methylene%20blue%20nanotechnology%20for%20covid%2019%20sensing

.

scientists to use human body as 6g antenna - Google Search https://www.google.com/search?q=scientists+to+use+human+body+as+6g+antenna&sca_esv=5fee7d56a3546583&sxsrf=ACQVn099oPBrrbtbMdiwVu0JMYVVpNu9Tg%3A1708803176008&source=hp&ei=Z0TaZfPeO9vNkPIP1ou2wAI&oq=scientists+to+use+human+body+as+6g+antenn&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIpc2NpZW50aXN0cyB0byB1c2UgaHVtYW4gYm9keSBhcyA2ZyBhbnRlbm4qAggAMgcQIRgKGKABSPiBAVDjCljPenABeACQAQCYAcADoAHtVaoBCzAuNy4yMC4xMi4yuAEByAEA-AEBmAIqoALsWagCD8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAhAQLhjHARivARiOBRjqAhgnwgIKECMYgAQYigUYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgsQABiABBiKBRiRAsICERAuGIAEGIoFGJECGMcBGNEDwgIKEAAYgAQYigUYQ8ICDhAuGIAEGLEDGMcBGNEDwgIQEAAYgAQYigUYQxixAxiDAcICFBAuGIAEGIoFGJECGMkDGMcBGNEDwgILEAAYgAQYigUYkgPCAggQABiABBixA8ICDRAAGIAEGIoFGEMYsQPCAg4QABiABBiKBRiRAhixA8ICBRAAGIAEwgIFEC4YgATCAggQLhiABBjUAsICCxAAGIAEGIoFGIYDwgIFECEYoAHCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABgWGB4YD8ICCBAAGBYYHhgKwgIFECEYnwXCAgQQIRgVmAMekgcLMS41LjE4LjE2LjI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512