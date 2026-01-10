BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
New ICE Car Attack Video ! Twitter/X Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1931 followers
Follow
24 views • 1 day ago

Stefan Molyneux digs into the Minneapolis ICE shooting on his Friday Night Live show on 9 January 2026, exploring questions around law enforcement's role and when deadly force makes sense. He breaks down the video footage, noting the buildup of tensions, and opens the line to callers for thoughts on free speech and accountability. He keeps coming back to the importance of straightforward morals when interacting with those in power.


Join Stefan in March! www.wordwardebate.com


Sources: https://freedomain.com/sources-new-ice-car-attack-video-twitter-x-space/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

free speechevidencelaw enforcementphilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxminneapolislivestreamdeadly forceupbuniversally preferable behaviorice shooting
