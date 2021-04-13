BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Go0gle, Don't be Evi!. Faith in Mans-Sorcery = Death. Faith in Christ Jesus = Life Eternal! Choose!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
310 views • April 13, 2021
Lies upon lies and more lies to cover the lies, but with a pinch of truth to keep your hope on what men tell you on TV. Going a bit crazy? Confused? Want Truth? Call on the name of Jesus! His grace and peace be with you all!

G00gle propaganduh; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3y1h...

Other Channels
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...

e- kam weld at ya who dot com

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish

The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505 and here
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Edison Reed
Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Morgan S. Verity
Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Douglas Harrington
DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy