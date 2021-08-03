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WE MOVE CLOSER TO A TOTALITARIAN COUNTRY
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50 views • August 03, 2021
https://[a]www.whatsgoingonnews.net%2F[/a]
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/03/coronavirus-spreading-among-the-vaccinated-in-highly-vaccinated-countries.aspx?ui=6aa15960e6f58c051dc3467db667ca0c99de038638b5f80c993efc20c8a05a33&;sd=20210402&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20210803&mid=DM953785&rid=1225488804
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/covid-some-jabbed-people-have-7-time-less-antibodies-than-others-study-675206
https://clinicalnews.org/2021/06/03/pfizer-biontech-vaccine-recipients-have-lower-antibody-levels-targeting-the-delta-variant/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/20595-dead-1-9-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/
https://www.rt.com/news/530759-sweden-delta-masks-zero-covid-deaths/
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-c5d6a5593289d6e3ac5e46102b66f5c6
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My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
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https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/03/coronavirus-spreading-among-the-vaccinated-in-highly-vaccinated-countries.aspx?ui=6aa15960e6f58c051dc3467db667ca0c99de038638b5f80c993efc20c8a05a33&;sd=20210402&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20210803&mid=DM953785&rid=1225488804
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/covid-some-jabbed-people-have-7-time-less-antibodies-than-others-study-675206
https://clinicalnews.org/2021/06/03/pfizer-biontech-vaccine-recipients-have-lower-antibody-levels-targeting-the-delta-variant/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/20595-dead-1-9-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/
https://www.rt.com/news/530759-sweden-delta-masks-zero-covid-deaths/
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-c5d6a5593289d6e3ac5e46102b66f5c6
....................................................................................................................
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
NEW PLATFORM: RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
PLEASE DONATE TO OUR OUTREACH MINISTRY TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE SICK OR IN NEED: PAYPAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_donations&;business=75VELCJX5GSHC¤cy_code=USD&source=url
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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