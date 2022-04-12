BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

God save us!
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • April 12, 2022
Maria Zeee, April 6, 2022

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi joined us in an emotional address to urge global citizens to take a lawful stand against their governments and health authorities who are clearly pushing a global depopulation agenda, aimed as mass-murdering their citizens.

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44

Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia

Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.

To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Keywords
vaccinessucharit bhakdimaria zeee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ADHD linked to nearly 50% higher risk of gut problems, major review finds

ADHD linked to nearly 50% higher risk of gut problems, major review finds

Cassie B.
Music May Aid Recovery From Acute Stress, Study Finds

Music May Aid Recovery From Acute Stress, Study Finds

Belle Carter
Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Prolonged Smartphone Scrolling

Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Prolonged Smartphone Scrolling

Edison Reed
Compound in Dark Chocolate May Slow Aging, Report Says

Compound in Dark Chocolate May Slow Aging, Report Says

Coco Somers
Breast milk&#8217;s hidden microbial world: How bacteria shape infant immunity and long-term health

Breast milk’s hidden microbial world: How bacteria shape infant immunity and long-term health

Willow Tohi
Study: Israel, Pfizer Knew of COVID-19 Vaccine Cardiac Risks Before Public Disclosure

Study: Israel, Pfizer Knew of COVID-19 Vaccine Cardiac Risks Before Public Disclosure

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy