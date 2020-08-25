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"Operation Aphrodite" Series: Insurance Payout #02
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8 views • August 25, 2020
Operation Aphrodite Series: Insurance Payout #02
Military Planes & NYC Buildings: USAAF C-45 Beechcraft & The 40 Wall Street Building
Date: May 21, 1946
40 Wall Street, also known as the Trump Building, is a 71-story, 927-foot-tall (283 m) neo-Gothic skyscraper located on Wall Street between Nassau and William Streets in the Financial District of Manhattan in New York City. The plane, identified as a two-engined C-45, an all-metal low wing monoplane frequently used as a staff ship for high army personnel, tore a 15-foot square hole in the brick wall of the building. The building fronts on 40 Wall Street and runs back into 33 Pine Street. The building was struck from the rear.
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Military Planes & NYC Buildings: USAAF C-45 Beechcraft & The 40 Wall Street Building
Date: May 21, 1946
40 Wall Street, also known as the Trump Building, is a 71-story, 927-foot-tall (283 m) neo-Gothic skyscraper located on Wall Street between Nassau and William Streets in the Financial District of Manhattan in New York City. The plane, identified as a two-engined C-45, an all-metal low wing monoplane frequently used as a staff ship for high army personnel, tore a 15-foot square hole in the brick wall of the building. The building fronts on 40 Wall Street and runs back into 33 Pine Street. The building was struck from the rear.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
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