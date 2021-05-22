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Civil Rights Lawyer Explains Options For Employees Who Are Being Forced To Take Vaccine
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395 views • May 22, 2021
Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ joins guest host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down why it would be crazy for employers to attempt to mandate vaccines for access to employment.
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