2/15/2023 Miles Guo: Communist China is fully capable of manufacturing helium gas for helium balloons and it has thousands of production sites that cover the whole country, but unfortunately American military experts know nothing about it.
#helium #CCP #heliumballoons #CCPspyballoon #US
2/15/2023 文贵直播：中共国完全有能力生产氦气球，且有覆盖全国的几千个生产点，遗憾的是美国军事专家们对此一无所知
#氦气 #中共 #氦气球 #中共间谍气球 #美国
