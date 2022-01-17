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Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: BAJO NINGUNA CIRCUNSTANCIA VACUNE USTED A SU HIJO (con vacunas para Covid19).
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31 views • January 17, 2022
El Adepto Iniciado a traducido este video de uno de los mayores expertos en Vacunas del mundo, el Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche; donde te dice literalmente:
BAJO NINGUNA CIRCUNSTANCIA VACUNE USTED A SU HIJO (con vacunas para Covid19).
Deben recordar que Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche es virólogo, pro vacunas y una eminencia a nivel mundial en este campo.
BAJO NINGUNA CIRCUNSTANCIA VACUNE USTED A SU HIJO (con vacunas para Covid19).
Deben recordar que Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche es virólogo, pro vacunas y una eminencia a nivel mundial en este campo.
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