EXCLUSIVE: Spokesman for pro-life Catholic dad of 7 talks with LifeSiteNews following FBI raid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian Middleton provides an update on how Mark Houck and his family are doing after the early morning FBI raid, shares what really happened during Houck's encounter with a vulgar pro-abortion fanatic in downtown Philadelphia, and describes Houck's tireless efforts in sidewalk counseling and helping men overcome porn addiction.
Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life!
https://giveusd.lifesitenews.com/
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Brian_Middleton_092622
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Brian_Middleton_092622
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten