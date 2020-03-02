© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE LINE WAS CROSSED
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • March 02, 2020
THE LINE HAS BEEN CROSSED FOR ME. HOW ABOUT YOU?
After several consecutive days of heavy chemtrail spraying over my community, I was finding it took increasingly more effort to climb up stairs, that I was having to contemplate longer to make a trip to the Post Office or to take the necessary time to prepare a healthy meal... I thought about what substances may have been in the chemtrails ejected over multiple days worth of spraying in our area which exploit a long list of patented technologies. http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/links-to-geoengineering-patents/ Bad... That crossed the line and put me on the path to notifying ALL public officials responsible for the public's well-being and who have statutory responsibility to do something about the crimes against humanity being constantly committed in our skies. I strongly encourage you to take whatever action(s) you deem necessary to stop these crimes against humanity taking place in our skies.
I have sent the following correspondence to the following officials on June 9, 2017. They are the ones with authority in the area where I live. There are those with similar responsibilities where you live....
Read the full story at https://inventionschool.tech/the-line-was-crossed/
After several consecutive days of heavy chemtrail spraying over my community, I was finding it took increasingly more effort to climb up stairs, that I was having to contemplate longer to make a trip to the Post Office or to take the necessary time to prepare a healthy meal... I thought about what substances may have been in the chemtrails ejected over multiple days worth of spraying in our area which exploit a long list of patented technologies. http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/links-to-geoengineering-patents/ Bad... That crossed the line and put me on the path to notifying ALL public officials responsible for the public's well-being and who have statutory responsibility to do something about the crimes against humanity being constantly committed in our skies. I strongly encourage you to take whatever action(s) you deem necessary to stop these crimes against humanity taking place in our skies.
I have sent the following correspondence to the following officials on June 9, 2017. They are the ones with authority in the area where I live. There are those with similar responsibilities where you live....
Read the full story at https://inventionschool.tech/the-line-was-crossed/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.