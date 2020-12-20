© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PSYCHOPATH MATT HANCOCK PROUDLY SPEAKS ABOUT THE "NEW VARIANT" OF CORONA VIRUS WHICH HAS RUINED XMAS
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • December 20, 2020
(CRINGE ALERT) The Little Mad Man Matt Hancock Lies Through His Teeth and Has His Dupers Delight Yet Again Over the "New Variant" Scientists Have 'Worked So Hard' to Discover and the Message Is Clear.... Until Everyone Is Vaccinated Corona Will Just Keep Mutating and New Strains Will Appear, This Is Beyond Insanity Now. Pulled From Here -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L23dG9zOCes
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.