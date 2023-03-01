Despite the loud statements of the Western elite about their unity in support of the Nazi Kiev regime, it turns out that the population of their respective countries does not support their attempts to incite a large-scale war in Europe.

A new wave of demonstrations against NATO military aid to Ukraine swept across Europe and other countries. Along with calls to refuse to transfer weapons to Ukrainian nationalists, there are demands to stop killing people in the Donbass, and to force the Kiev regime to immediately launch negotiations. People across the West are demanding that their governments to stop the escalation of the proxy war in Europe, take back the sovereignty of their countries and dissolve NATO.

About 2.5 thousand people gathered near the US Ramstein Air base in Germany. It is the largest stronghold of the US Air Force outside the continental US. The Germans demanded that the airbase be shut down and called for American soldiers to go home.

Tens of thousands of Germans took part in the mass rally “Uprising for Peace” organized by the member of Die Linke party Sarah Wagenknecht and writer Alice Schwarzer. Earlier, they published a “Manifesto for Peace”, which was already signed by more than half a million people, including well-known public and political figures.

The rallies swept through almost three dozen French cities. The protesters surrounded two military factories near Versailles and Lyon, where howitzers and tanks are produced and then sent to Ukraine.

The head of the “Patriots” movement Florian Philippot became one of the leaders of the anti-NATO protests in France. About 10 thousand people came to his first rally in the French capital. Now, there are more than two million participants across the country.

In Madrid, thousands of people took to the streets with posters saying “No war, no NATO, no tanks,” and in Amsterdam, the European Union was added to the crossed-out list.

A rally was held in the Canadian city of Halifax. Earlier, on the eve of the Biden’s notorious visit to Kiev, the “March of Rage against the war machine” was organized by the Libertarian Party in Washington.

The Kiev regime and its Western patrons allocated millions of dollars for various PR campaigns dedicated to the anniversary of the conflict, but the manufactured PR turned out to be so mediocre that it had the opposite effect.

While German tanks with Nazi symbols are on their way to Ukraine, a damaged Russian tank was installed in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin, showing the alleged failure of Russia. However, the Germans turned it into the memorial for the victims of the conflict. Thousands of Germans brought flowers and attached anti-war posters to the tank.

Similar events took place in the Baltic countries as well. Pro-Russian citizens went to lay flowers on the tanks in Vilnius, Tallinn, and Riga, despite the attempts of the police to stop them.

The MSM confirmed that people around Europe were carrying flowers to commemorate the dead Russian soldiers. However, they, as according to their tradition, referred to the thousands of Western citizens as “Putin activists.”

