⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (31 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov region, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Volchansk and Okhrimovka (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 55 troops, two motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 30th, and 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, and Golubovka (Kharkov reg).

Six counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 28th and 44th mechanised brigades of the AFU were repelled.

AFU losses up to 610 troops, one tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations. Three AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of the 24th, 33rd, 54th, 72nd mechanised brigades, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 18th National Guard Brigade near Annovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Chasov Yar, Dalneye, Romanovka, Kurakhovo, Nikiforovka, Seversk, and Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 25th Mechanised Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 810 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one Israeli-made ieMHR radar station, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and three ammo depots.

▫️Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 59th Motorised Infantry Brig, 93rd, 100th, 151st mechanised brigs, 25th Airborne Brig of the AFU, 35th Marine Brigade, and 119th Territorial Defence Brig near Vozdvizhenka, Dzerzhinsk, Kurakhovka, Zarya, Krasnoye, and Dimitrov (DPR).

11 counter-attacks launched by formations of the 93rd Mech'd Brigade of the AFU and 15th National Guard Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 565 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152-mm D-20 guns, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️As a result of active and decisive operations, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Yasnaya Polyana (DPR).



Losses were inflicted on formations of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 152nd Jaeger Brigade of the AFU near Velikaya Novosyolka and Razdolnoye (DPR). One counter-attack launched by units of the 37th Marine Brigade was repelled.



AFU losses up to 100 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and one French-made 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery system.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 121st, 124th, and 126th territorial defence brigades near Belozyorka, Kazatskoye, Tokarevka (Kherson region), and Kherson.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 troops, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations. Three AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition and POL depots, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware in 135 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down 11 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, and 95 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,945 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,927 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,482 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,059 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,781 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.