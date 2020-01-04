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After Trump's Attack, Iraq Finally United...Against Us! (MIRRORED)
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123 views • January 04, 2020
After Trump's Attack, Iraq Finally United...Against Us! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RonPaulLibertyReport at:-
https://youtu.be/GtlweJVYMn8
Yesterday President Trump ordered the assassination of senior Iraqi and Iranian military leaders in Baghdad, claiming without evidence that they were plotting against Americans in Iraq. While neocons and the media cheer the attack, no one seems interested in asking "what's the end game"? Especially as Iraq now urgently wants US troops out of the country. Is Trump going to go to war with Iraq (again) AND Iran?
Mirrored from YouTube channel RonPaulLibertyReport at:-
https://youtu.be/GtlweJVYMn8
Yesterday President Trump ordered the assassination of senior Iraqi and Iranian military leaders in Baghdad, claiming without evidence that they were plotting against Americans in Iraq. While neocons and the media cheer the attack, no one seems interested in asking "what's the end game"? Especially as Iraq now urgently wants US troops out of the country. Is Trump going to go to war with Iraq (again) AND Iran?
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