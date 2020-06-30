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EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Breaks His Silence On Eve Of Imprisonment
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84 views • June 30, 2020
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live from his office while under house arrest and finally breaks his silence regarding his corrupt D.C. trial and wrongful conviction, President Trump's path to a 2020 victory, and his ever-growing faith in God that has helped carry him through these turbulent times.
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