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Iyyar- prep for Justice and Blessing
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10 views • August 02, 2021
Iyyar is the 2nd month in the biblical calendar. Iyyar (or ER, as in Emergency Room) these are moments of transition and revelation. It is a month tied to the tribe of Issachar. These are those who understand the signs of the times. This is an especially important teaching for all who desire to understand the blessings and dangers forecast through this month: today’s threat against Judeo Christian values, the over-reach of governments, pharma, tech, (mis)education, and false religion. Join Limitless Realms’ and Salem Media San Diego’s prophetic teacher, author and broadcaster Caz Taylor and dig out the treasures found in this preparatory season.
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