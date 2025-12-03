AA_IB_497_Crazy_for_Noticing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I delve into the idea that you are racist, xenophobic, anti semitic, or just a crazy conspiracy theorist for noticing how screwed up the world is. We will discuss some epic examples of gas lighting and how it is meant to keep you from self discovery.
#HumiliationRitual #CandaceOwens #CharlieKrik #ErikaKirk #MTG #ElijahSchaffer #Trump #PamBondi #KashPatel #ThomasMassie #JakeLang #AnomicAge #JohnAge
