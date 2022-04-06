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Ukraine - Report by the Press service of the People's Militia of the LPR from the Front Lines near the city of Severodonetsk. 040622
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123 views • April 06, 2022
Report by the press service of the People's Militia of the LPR from the front lines near the city of Severodonetsk.
Allied forces slowly but surely continue to move towards one of the last strongholds of the enemy in the Luhansk region.
Allied forces slowly but surely continue to move towards one of the last strongholds of the enemy in the Luhansk region.
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