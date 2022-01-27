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ΕΜΕΙΣ ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΠΡΟΟΠΤΟ ΣΤΑ ΔΙΑΒΟΛΙΚΑ ΣΧΕΔΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ...
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232 views • January 27, 2022
ΕΜΕΙΣ ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΠΡΟΟΠΤΟ ΣΤΑ ΔΙΑΒΟΛΙΚΑ ΣΧΕΔΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ..ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΟΤΙ ΔΕΝ ΥΠΟΛΟΓΙΣΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΤΡΕΛΛΑΙΝΕΙ.. ΔΕΝ ΜΠΟΡΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΚΑΤΑΓΡΑΨΟΥΝ. .ΔΕΝ ΜΠΟΡΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΑΡΠΑΞΟΥΝ.. ΠΙΣΤΕΨΑΝ ΟΤΙ ΜΠΟΡΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΣΒΗΣΟΥΝ ΤΙΣ ΣΥΝΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΜΑΣ..💥 ΚΑΙ ΑΝΤΙΘΕΤΑ ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΠΙΟ ΔΥΝΑΤΟΙ ΑΠΟ ΠΟΤΕ.. ΤΟΛΜΗΣΑΝ ΝΑ ΑΝΤΙΚΑΤΑΣΤΗΣΟΥΝ ΤΟ ΘΕΙΚΟ ΚΑΙ ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΠΙΑ ΕΙΡΗΝΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΙΩΝΙΟΤΗΤΑ..
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