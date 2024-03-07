Create New Account
J6 'Bomber' Case: Major Development
channel image
Son of the Republic
657 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

Look — QueMala really was at the DNC, not the Capitol, on January 6.

This has been a set-up from the beginning.

They all knew the entire time.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 7 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4f7zl0-another-cyberattack-was-this-video-a-warning-ep.-2194-02232024.html

false flaghoaxtreasoncover-updeep statedan bonginoconspiracymagacoupkamala harrisinfiltrationinside jobplausible deniabilityset-upagent provocateurentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection daycompartmentalizationj6fedsurrectionorchestrated event

