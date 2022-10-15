PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO VIA SHAZIZZ RADIO - MAD SCIENCE- LET US GET SERIOUS !! 15TH OCTOBER 2022

LET US GET SERIOUS !!! MAD SCIENCE SHOW! Mad Science is getting serious in what they are trying to accomplish. Within this video, there are explanations of how to take a bottle cap and turn it into a reusable product like fuel, plastic injection, and 3D printing. We go into greater detail on how fuel is made and that there are many alternative ways it can be done. There is also an better explanation on how Bottle Caps for Mad Science will use recyclable waste to help fund everyone's research along with how the resource system will work.

