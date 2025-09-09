Episode #93 - Joan Widen on Healing the Invisible: Energy, Spirit Communication & Death’s Threshold

In this episode I’m joined by Joan Widen, a powerful energy healer, intuitive medium, Reiki Master, and Pranic healer, who has guided hundreds through deep transformation, emotional healing, and even peaceful transitions at the end of life.





She’s not just someone who talks about spirituality; she lives it, breathes it, and walks between worlds. From releasing deeply embedded energetic blocks, to working with spirit guides, and even helping souls transition in their final moments, Joan brings clarity and healing to some of life’s most mysterious and often taboo places.





You may have seen her on the Quantum Guides Show, Aliens & Angels Live, or The Typical Skeptic Podcast. But in today’s conversation, we’re going deeper than she’s gone anywhere else.





So strap in. Open up. This is one of those episodes you’ll want to share, re-listen to, and send to someone who’s ready to heal beyond logic.





