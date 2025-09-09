BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #93 - Joan Widen on Healing the Invisible: Energy, Spirit Communication & Death’s Threshold
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
8 views • 1 day ago

In this episode I’m joined by Joan Widen, a powerful energy healer, intuitive medium, Reiki Master, and Pranic healer, who has guided hundreds through deep transformation, emotional healing, and even peaceful transitions at the end of life.


She’s not just someone who talks about spirituality; she lives it, breathes it, and walks between worlds. From releasing deeply embedded energetic blocks, to working with spirit guides, and even helping souls transition in their final moments, Joan brings clarity and healing to some of life’s most mysterious and often taboo places.


You may have seen her on the Quantum Guides Show, Aliens & Angels Live, or The Typical Skeptic Podcast. But in today’s conversation, we’re going deeper than she’s gone anywhere else.


So strap in. Open up. This is one of those episodes you’ll want to share, re-listen to, and send to someone who’s ready to heal beyond logic.


Connect with Joan via any of the links below:


Website - www.joanwiden.com

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@joanwidenclairvoyantmedium

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/journeywithjoanwiden/

TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@joanwiden


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


