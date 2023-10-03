Ben Bergquam | El Paso, Texas: Everything they’re telling you is a lie.

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News





Exclusive footage from El Paso, Texas. Everything they’re telling you is a lie. We have traitors running our government. This is not failed policy. This is their policy!

#BidenDidThis #TrumpWasRight





“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News









Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV





And http://RAVSAT.com for satellite communication when the grid goes down. Be prepared and support companies that support your value





http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

@BenBergquam