Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Bergquam | El Paso, Texas: Everything they’re telling you is a lie.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2145 Subscribers
Shop now
53 views
Published Yesterday

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News


Exclusive footage from El Paso, Texas. Everything they’re telling you is a lie. We have traitors running our government. This is not failed policy. This is their policy!

#BidenDidThis #TrumpWasRight


“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News



Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV


And http://RAVSAT.com for satellite communication when the grid goes down. Be prepared and support companies that support your value


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

@BenBergquam

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket