WAR DECLARED-40 ALEPH-THE DESTRUCTION OF NATO NATIONS IS UNDERWAY*MUST KNOW INFORMATION!!!

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US! Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link! https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/geertwilderspvv/status/1711013229525131290 https://www.thefp.com/p/today-is-israels-911 https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1711003903532179475 https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1710690300765585583 https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1711002083711681011 https://twitter.com/officejjsmart/status/1711011473311281322 https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1710932466339377424 https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1710902080309710952 https://twitter.com/JoeyMannarinoUS/status/1710817995579113966 https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1710793828054016461 https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1711014606217306602 https://twitter.com/SenTedCruz/status/1710861495666389440 https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1710991393454199067 https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1710841364710064445 https://twitter.com/AshwiniSahaya/status/1711008941348409403 https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1711002944357769684 https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1710749548027773236 https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1710961393078317232 https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1710742029796307290 https://twitter.com/HumanDilemma_/status/1710678800093044976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1710678800093044976%7Ctwgr%5E7daec8577a48e846a942963856c1ec590863eaaa%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5541988%2Fpg1 https://finance.yahoo.com/news/russian-attacks-edging-closer-closer-053000122.html https://twitter.com/Terror_Alarm/status/1711006141788946681 https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/china-raises-gold-reserves-for-eleventh-straight-month--1114014741.html https://twitter.com/DrSyedHaider/status/1710835678366367779 https://twitter.com/7NewsAustralia/status/1702608397055434813 https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/05/americas/ancient-footprints-first-americans-scn/index.html https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1710974969826418759 https://varchive.org/itb/sansmoon.htm https://mymodernmet.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/archive/viWbXKGx4ivhG19VGAdX_1082094798.jpeg https://www.biblehub.com/joshua/6-21.htm https://community.thriveglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/53f832f5879ec86e8ffa5d7f1f4fea8e.jpg?w=480

