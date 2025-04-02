THE NEXT WAVE IS THE ⚡ ELECTROMAGNETIC WEAPON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Concerned Citizen - “The next wave is the electro magnetic weapon” listen to Former UN Member on what comes next.
It’s not like that haven’t warned us.
Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1907130512008769547
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9pfis4 [thanks to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdbhS-ozdWE 🎞]
https://weaponsandwarfare.com/2020/06/29/electromagnetic-weapons-biochemical-effects/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/electronic-warfare-generation-can-start-modern-wars-
http://fity.club/lists/e/electromagnetic-waves-memes/
http://slideshare.net/utkarshsrivastav3/eww-45320553
https://dewpolice.com/what-are-direct-energy-weapons/
https://www.slideshare.net/utkarshsrivastav3/eww-45320553
https://ar.inspiredpencil.com/pictures-2023/low-frequency-electromagnetic-weapons
https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/2023/09/18/directed-energy-weapons-making-jump-from-sci-fi-to-real-world/
https://reportwire.org/do-real-emp-weapons-actually-exist-or-are-they-only-a-thing-in-movies/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/550635491911988445/
https://ar.inspiredpencil.com/pictures-2023/low-frequency-electromagnetic-weapons
https://www.slideshare.net/utkarshsrivastav3/eww-45320553
https://www.militaryaerospace.com/sensors/article/14209035/electromagnetic-weapons-laser-unmanned-swarms