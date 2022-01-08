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What Happened To NPR?
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122 views • January 08, 2022
* A lot of our institutions have changed.
* Have you listened to (publicly funded) NPR lately?
* It was always pretty harmless, but now its message is: race matters above all.
* It has become unrecognizable — and is on the verge of completely destroying itself.
* So who listens to them? You know who.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6290558312001
* Have you listened to (publicly funded) NPR lately?
* It was always pretty harmless, but now its message is: race matters above all.
* It has become unrecognizable — and is on the verge of completely destroying itself.
* So who listens to them? You know who.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6290558312001
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