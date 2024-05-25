Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn Beck: EVERY Democrat Rep. in California Voted to PROTECT Illegal Immigrant PEDOPHILES?!
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1395 Subscribers
44 views
Published a day ago

(May 24, 2024) The Blaze: California State Assemblyman Bill Essayli (R) recently proposed a bill that would have bypassed California's sanctuary state laws ONLY for illegal immigrants who harm children. But apparently, even that was too much for the state Democrats because EVERY SINGLE ONE of them voted against the motion. Essayli joins Glenn to explain why he believes the bill failed: Do these Democrats care more about protecting criminal illegal immigrants than children? Or is this all about party politics? Either way, one thing is clear, Glenn says: California has become depraved!


Full segment of Glenn Beck with Assemblyman Bill Essayli: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba9hEWUgOOg&t=172s


2nd clip taken from ‘Asm. Essayli Forces Full Floor Vote on AB 2641 and Speaks with Press’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGl75iy0JWw


Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

Subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:    / @blazetv

Sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief

Keywords
californiacurrent eventsrapepoliticsamericacrimeiceillegal immigrantslawpedophilesdeportationillegal aliensglenn becklawlessnessdepravitybill essayli

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket