Glenn Beck: EVERY Democrat Rep. in California Voted to PROTECT Illegal Immigrant PEDOPHILES?!

(May 24, 2024) The Blaze: California State Assemblyman Bill Essayli (R) recently proposed a bill that would have bypassed California's sanctuary state laws ONLY for illegal immigrants who harm children. But apparently, even that was too much for the state Democrats because EVERY SINGLE ONE of them voted against the motion. Essayli joins Glenn to explain why he believes the bill failed: Do these Democrats care more about protecting criminal illegal immigrants than children? Or is this all about party politics? Either way, one thing is clear, Glenn says: California has become depraved!





Full segment of Glenn Beck with Assemblyman Bill Essayli: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba9hEWUgOOg&t=172s





2nd clip taken from ‘Asm. Essayli Forces Full Floor Vote on AB 2641 and Speaks with Press’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGl75iy0JWw





Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

Subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

Sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief