Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 24, 2022 - Eng, Map, Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 24, 2022





▪️In Sumy region Russian Armed Forces hit AFU’s positions and military infrastructure in Hlukhiv and Bachivs’k.





▪️In the northern Kharkiv region Russian Armed Forces advance near Verkhnii Saltiv and Pytomnyk. In Izyum direction AFU continue transferring their sabotage groups to the eastern bank of Seversky Donets. Near Dovhen'ke Russian air defence shot down the Ukrainian SU-25 assault aircraft.





▪️Allied forces continue fierce fighting in the southern outskirts of Lysychans'k and completely blockaded the city from Bila Hora and the industrial zone. AFU’s separate units retreat from Lysychans'k to Sivers'k and Bakhmut trying to avoid the encirclement.





▪️Group of Forces South under the command of General of the Army Surovikin completely defeated the encircled Ukrainian troops in Hirs'ke and Zolote.





▪️Ukrainian troops continue shelling Donbass cities: one of the strikes killed civilians in Donetsk.





▪️Near Vuhledar allied forces hold back AFU’s attempts to develop counterattack.





▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction Russian Armed Forces hit the enemy’s positions near Hulyaipole.





▪️Trench fightings continue in Kryvyi Rih direction. Ukrainian SU-25 assault aircraft shot down near Vysokopillya.





▪️Another terrorist attack in Kherson: Regional Youth Policy Director’s car was blown up.





▪️Bastion coastal missile defenсe system struck the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system positioning area near Odessa.