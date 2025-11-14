BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Clinton Body Count Documentary - 2021
Jee5uz
Jee5uz
3 followers
0
71 views • 1 day ago

Nobody is above the law they say...Well.

This is the definitive documentary on the Bill and Hillary Clinton Body Count list. Over 170 people (and still rising to this day) have died mysterious deaths that knew the Clinton's, were about to testify in regards to the Clinton's or had dirt on them. I have compiled the most complete list to date, and provided a short synopsis for each lost soul. The Clinton's are merely a front for the CIA, which works in conjunction with the Mossad.


Infographic:

https://mega.nz/file/1NRHAApD#EIAO9xX2wkfFG4L9JRoex78L_baLttEsNZONIBIW1ik





newspoliticseducationconspiracy
