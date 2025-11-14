The Clinton Body Count Documentary - 2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nobody is above the law they say...Well.
This is the definitive documentary on the Bill and Hillary Clinton Body Count list. Over 170 people (and still rising to this day) have died mysterious deaths that knew the Clinton's, were about to testify in regards to the Clinton's or had dirt on them. I have compiled the most complete list to date, and provided a short synopsis for each lost soul. The Clinton's are merely a front for the CIA, which works in conjunction with the Mossad.
Infographic:
https://mega.nz/file/1NRHAApD#EIAO9xX2wkfFG4L9JRoex78L_baLttEsNZONIBIW1ik