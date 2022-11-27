Create New Account
"W Magazine Celebrates 50th Anniversary In Glam 70s Style"
"W Magazine Celebrates 50th Anniversary In Glam 70s Style" from October where some of the party goers include Rachel Chandler, Huma Abedin and Kamala Harris' step daughter, Ella Emhoff. Ella was also a model for Balenciaga. This Rabbit Hole goes deep!" 🍕🌭👀... http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Qpaypal.me/beautifulhorizons2To learn more about Rachel Chandler & friends, be sure to catch the Light At The End Of The Tunnel series on my channel.Don't forget to subscribeI do not know why I suddenly cannot turn 👇 into links. I will keep trying 

Part 1Light At The End Of The Tunnel

https://www.brighteon.com/e8b28da1-4cba-42bc-a6f2-f


Part 2

https://www.brighteon.com/c95bc385-e43c-4a14-b30f-300f59683f1f

Part 3

https://www.brighteon.com/02558cd2-cd92-43df-bf41-1a2f4652b274

Part 4

https://www.brighteon.com/45b1efb8-3ceb-4d28-ad8e-4c9b04d503d0

Part 5

https://www.brighteon.com/069aa2fb-9f82-445c-9352-d1e94c332795

Part 6

https://www.brighteon.com/881b4088-2e5d-4c86-bcf3-c7eab856644a

Part 7

https://www.brighteon.com/8538583d-fe2c-4742-b203-ab3dfc0be4f5

Part 8

https://www.brighteon.com/fed0ed16-f9ab-4c1f-bba1-722f32f6c405

Part 9

https://www.brighteon.com/f2c0a6a7-5571-45b0-bfea-33cd5e402ba4

Part 10

https://www.brighteon.com/57189a71-7450-4619-a1c0-dfaae7c1db0a


Going to Jail For Pizza

https://www.brighteon.com/265601bd-cb87-42cf-8957-4b71725fffe9


hollywoodhuman traffickingchild traffickingvice presidentkamala harrischild sex traffickinghuman smugglinghuma abedinthey knewcrimes against childrenguccithese people are sickella emhoffrachel chandlerno amnestywhere are the childrenbalenciagafashion industryw magazine celebrates 50th anniversary in glam 70s stylewho was in attendancegena davisellavice presidents step daughterwhat have they done to the children

