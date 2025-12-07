Seek what is good for another

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #101; Our study in James 1:19, has the focus on our attitude and sins of the tongue all directed at others. 1Thessalonians 5 along with Matthew 23, teaches us to build up others and do not be quick to tear down or judge those we do not fully understand. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!